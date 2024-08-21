Meghan McCain Says DNC ‘Party’ Looks More Fun Than GOP Convention
TO THE WINDOW...
The Democratic National Committee’s decision to turn the typically tedious task of roll call into a large, televised party for the delegates seems to have been a hit—even with conservative commentator Meghan McCain. “I’m sorry but this #DNC2024 roll call with DJ Cassidy, themed state music and party/club atmosphere is blowing the RNC’s roll call out of the water,” McCain wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “It looks like a giant party and celebration and everyone in that room looks like they’re having a blast.” Vice President Kamala Harris was already nominated during a virtual roll call weeks ago, but the Committee used Tuesday’s largely ceremonial vote to showcase enthusiasm and state pride from across the nation. Michigan’s delegation played Eminem’s “Lose Yourself,” while California announced their votes to 2pac’s “California Love” and Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.” But most viewers were wowed by the Georgia delegation’s spectacle, which began as the DJ played the intro to “Welcome to Atlanta,” the 2002 Jermaine Dupri classic that also featured fellow Atlanta hip hop legend Ludacris. Before Rep. Nikema Williams announced her state’s votes for Harris, Atlanta native Lil Jon led the DNC crowd in a chant of “we’re not going back” while the DJ played two of his biggest hits—”Turn Down for What” and “Get Low.”