In a nearly two-week-old episode of The View, Ana Navarro seemed to indirectly shade a not-so-dearly departed former co-host, alleging—without naming names—that people who’d sat around “this table” might have leveraged their family names for influence. But Meghan McCain wants you to know that she’s not still hung up on it.

Like, at all.

In a Wednesday appearance on Michael Malice’s Your Welcome podcast, McCain complained that her ears haven’t stopped burning since she quit The View in August 2021. “I can’t go like a week without something being said about me on the show,” she said.

“The thing about The View is that I didn’t know when I signed my contract with ABC that this is forever,” she continued. “That, for the rest of my life, I’m going to be bullied, and yelled at, and abused, and brought up for years. I haven’t been on that show in years. I’m just trying to live my life.”

McCain, a former columnist for The Daily Beast, co-hosted the daytime panel show for four seasons before departing under a cloud. She revealed several months later that her exit had stemmed from an alleged toxic work environment. The final straw, she told Variety at the time, was a tense on-air exchange with co-host Joy Behar, where Behar told her she had not missed McCain during her maternity leave.

McCain has talked extensively about her time on The View since then, trashing the show in her memoir, her weekly Daily Mail column, and on her podcast. In October, she told The Messenger that she didn’t watch the show anymore.

But then came the Dec. 14 broadcast, when Navarro made what McCain perceived as an indirect dig at her while discussing Hunter Biden “influence-[peddling] on his last name.”

In a furious tweet, McCain shot back, “I don’t understand why my former colleagues @TheView @ABC bring me up and slander me on an almost weekly basis. It has been years—move on, I have. I have never been accused of a crime in my life and am a patriotic American—I would never and have never ‘influenced peddled’ in my life, let alone with foreign adversaries. Not all politicians’ children are the same–and I am no Hunter Biden.”

On Your Welcome, she added, “I just didn’t know that when I signed to do this show that I have to deal with these crazy old people just yelling about me all of the time. I go whole swaths of time without thinking about them, like whole months without thinking about the show or anything.”

“And, apparently, I am just on their minds every day. And it’s pathetic.”