Meghan McCain: ‘I’m the Exception’ When It Comes to Nepo Babies

After threatening to sue her former colleagues at The View for indirectly comparing her to Hunter Biden, Meghan McCain devoted a chunk of her latest podcast to rage against the “bullying” she’s experienced since leaving the show.

The daughter of late Sen. John McCain also made clear that while she is undoubtedly a “nepo baby,” she is nothing like Hunter and other troubled children of famous parents.

“The thing about the nepo baby, I’m ‘like Hunter Biden’ thing is—I am nothing like Hunter Biden!” McCain exclaimed on this week’s episode of Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat.

“But I am the exception,” she continued. “A lot of nepo babies, particularly in politics, they struggle, they have addiction issues, there’s a lot of darkness. I am very proud of the fact that I never went down that road.”

McCain, who spent four tumultuous years on The View before leaving in 2021, also took potshots at ex-colleague Ana Navarro and seemed to forget that Alyssa Farah Griffin replaced her as the talk show’s conservative panelist.

Speaking with Variety co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh, her “good friend,” McCain grumbled about how Navarro seemed to suggest Meghan “influence peddled” on her last name, seemingly placing her on par with the president’s son.

Saying she no longer wants to be part of the show’s “Mean Girl culture,” McCain blasted The View for supposedly abusing her since she exited the show, wondering how she could stop this vicious cycle of feuding.

“I feel like no matter what kind of life I live, no matter how much joy I find, no matter what I do with my life, I am still going to be used in this way by a national television show,” she exclaimed. “And it is very hard, and it feels very bullying, and very abusive. And I don’t know how to get them to stop!”

After arguing that her former show is the one keeping the feud alive and claiming she does not want to be involved in “throwing shade” anymore, McCain then laid out her personal beef with with Navarro—and, shockingly, it has to do with her father.

“I have a lot of long history with Ana Navarro that goes way back because she was dating a funder of my dad’s campaign and then joined the campaign, I guess,” McCain declared. “I have no memory of her ever working on my dad’s campaign, but she claims to. And by the way, I’m just gonna say one final thing: Nobody has trafficked on the McCain last name and legacy more than Ana Navarro!”

The former View star also did a full Mariah Carey “I don’t know her” moment when discussing the show’s panelists.

“I think the youngest person on the show is 50, so it’s, you know, it’s a very old show,” McCain at one point remarked.

“Alyssa’s younger than 50,” Setoodah interjected.

“Who is that?” McCain replied with a brief pause. “Oh, that’s the person who replaced me. Yeah, that’s right.”

