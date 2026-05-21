Meghan McCain Slammed for Body-Shaming White House Guest

Meghan McCain is catching heat for seemingly body-shaming a guest’s bulging belly button at the White House on Thursday.

McCain, the 41-year-old daughter of the late Arizona Sen. John McCain, expressed her displeasure with White House staff over the placement of a particular guest at an Oval Office event.

She appeared to be referring to Ron Graff Sr., co-owner of the Ohio-based Columbiana Foods, whose belly button was visible through his shirt as he stood behind Trump throughout the event.

“Can the advance people not put some random mans bellybutton next to our presidents head in the camera shot? Thx.,” she complained on X.

McCain caught flak for commenting on his body. @MeghanMcCain/X

Her comments were not well-received, as many called her out for apparent body-shaming.

“Meghan why are you fat shaming?” one online user shot back.

“That’s what concerns you? So shallow,” another said.

“We don’t body shame, Meghan,” another wrote.

Representatives for McCain and for Columbina Foods did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Trump's guest's protruding belly button stole the show at Thursday's Oval Office event. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Other conservative figures also took note of the man behind Trump during the event.

“Outies, And no suits. Hmm i thought that was a requirement at least for Zelensky,” former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger quipped, in reference to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was accosted at the White House last year for not wearing a suit.

Kinzinger noted that the man did not wear a suit to the White House, which is typically what is expected of guests. @AdamKinzinger/X

In addition to Graff stealing much of the online attention, the president’s event, which was supposed to focus on the Trump administration loosening refrigerator regulations, quickly derailed as he took questions from reporters.

Most notably, Trump admitted that he doesn’t feel particularly inclined to attend his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.’s, wedding this weekend.

Trump and the man engaged in an awkward left-handed handshake at the event. PBS News

“Ughhh, he’d like me to go. But it’s going to be just a small little private affair, and I’m going to try and make it,” the president explained.

“I said: ‘You know, this is not good timing for me. I have a thing called Iran and other things,’” he added. “That’s one I can’t win on. If I do attend, I get killed. If I don’t attend, I get killed—by the fake news, of course, I’m talking about… Hopefully they’re gonna have a great marriage.”