Meghan McCain Slammed for Criticism of ‘Nepo Baby’ Hunter Biden

Meghan McCain, the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain, took to social media Monday to criticize President Joe Biden for pardoning his own son, Hunter Biden.

“No one is above the law except the Presidents nepo baby is a helluva parting message for democrats…” McCain wrote on X.

The president’s son was convicted earlier this year on tax evasion and drug charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some commenters pointed out that McCain herself has enjoyed a career as a political commentator at least partly because of her father’s successful career in Washington.

“You’re a nepo baby and no one would have known you were it not for your dad,” one commenter said.

“Says the nepo baby,” another commenter wrote.

McCain launched her career in 2008 during her father’s unsuccessful run for president with a blog about life on the campaign trail. She then worked for multiple news organizations as a columnist and commentator, including the Daily Beast, ABC News, Fox News and MSNBC.

She also was a co-host of daytime talk show The View from 2017 to 2021, and famously left the program after feuding on-air with Joy Behar.

Many Republicans have criticized Biden’s sweeping pardon of his son, a surprising move that happened just days before Hunter’s sentencing in separate tax and gun cases.

Biden pardoned his son for all offenses he “committed or may have committed or taken part in” from January 2014 to December 2024, writing in a statement that he believed politics had infected both cases and that his son had been “treated differently” than other defendants charged with similar crimes.

“No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter’s cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son – and that is wrong,” Biden said.

Raw Story