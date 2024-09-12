Meghan McCain Slams Right Wing’s ‘Pathetic and Stupid’ Earring Conspiracy
‘GROW UP’
Meghan McCain, the conservative political commentator and daughter of the late Republican Sen. John McCain, on Wednesday weighed in on a bizarre conspiracy theory generated by right-wing influencers in the wake of the previous night’s presidential debate. The false claims center around the pearl earrings that Vice President Kamala Harris wore onstage, with prominent social media users like far-right activist Laura Loomer insisting they were clip-on audio headphones. “I can’t express to you how pathetic and stupid the Kamala earring conspiracy is,” McCain tweeted. “Grow up, she did a better job last night and Trump blew it because he is an undisciplined boomer who doesn’t give a shit about anyone but his hardcore base.” She added, “Not everything is a conspiracy theory.” McCain said recently that she would not endorse either Harris or former President Donald Trump, despite her brother throwing his support behind the vice president earlier this month.