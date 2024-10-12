Meghan McCain Threatens to ‘Spill Tea’ on Dad’s True Feelings on Kamala Harris

Meghan McCain threatened to reveal her late father’s true feelings about Kamala Harris in a Friday post on X, a day after the vice president invoked his memory at a campaign rally.

The former co-host of The View said Democrats have “bastardized” John McCain’s memory for their own political gain.

“Now, I know democrats want to reinvent history and turn my Dad into any illusion you guys need him to be depending on the political moment you need to bastardize his memory for,” the 39-year-old wrote on X, “But please don’t make me start sharing what I remember him ACTUALLY saying about Kamala Harris…”

“And consider this my final warning, I will start spilling tea,” she said.

McCain’s threat came after Harris shared a story of an interaction she had with the Arizona senator in 2018, prior to his death in Aug. 2018 from a brain tumor.

“I passed by John McCain,” Harris told a rally in Scottsdale, Ariz., “And he looks at me and he says, ‘Kid, come over here. You’re going to make a great senator.’ True story. True story. True story.”

She added, “That was John McCain. I was talking about him last night at a rally, right? John McCain, who–you know, we didn’t agree on everything, but, man, I mean, what about an incredible American hero? Again, strength, strength, right? We know what the former president said about John McCain–I’m not going to repeat it here–but strength.”

Trump infamously drew criticism from both sides of politics when he said in 2015 that McCain was “only a war hero because he got captured, I like people that weren’t captured.”