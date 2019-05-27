Meghan McCain to Amy Klobuchar: Don't Use ‘My Father's Legacy'

Presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) told voters in Iowa on Saturday that late Senator John McCain “kept reciting the names of dictators” to her during Trump's inauguration speech. Meghan McCain responded to the comment on Twitter Monday, asking Klobuchar to leave her father out of campaign speeches. “Leave my fathers legacy and memory out of presidential politics,” McCain tweeted. Klobuchar's anecdote recalled the contentious relationship between Sen. McCain and President Trump, which turned to outright disdain from the president after McCain voted to oppose repealing and replacing Obama's Affordable Care Act in 2017.

The Minnesota Senator has previously touted her relationship with McCain while campaigning. “John McCain ... knew more than any of what we were facing as a nation, he understood it,” Klobuchar said.