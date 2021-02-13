Meghan McCain Torches ‘Despised’ Lincoln Project Co-Founders
‘MY DAD HATED YOU’
The View host Meghan McCain broke her silence about the scandal surrounding the Lincoln Project after co-founder John Weaver was accused of sexually harassing young men including at least one minor and another, Steve Schmidt, resigned after former employees accused him of helping to cover it up. (A third Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson is a Daily Beast columnist and podcast host.)
“I’ve been very hesitant to comment but since my deceased father keeps getting invoked I will say this: John Weaver and Steve Schmidt were so despised by my Dad he made it a point to ban them from his funeral. Since 2008, no McCain would have spit on them if they were on fire,” McCain wrote on Twitter Friday evening. “My heart goes out to the victims of John Weaver, it's abhorrent and evil—everyone who knew that this was going on deserves to be held accountable. I hope that anyone who covered up for this never works in politics ever again.”
She continued, “What disgusts me so much is that anyone who would engage in such awful and potentially illegal behavior would use their media associations with my father to gain opportunities. My dad was betrayed by you, hated you for it, and we all know it.”
Weaver worked on John McCain’s failed bids for the presidency in both 2000 and 2008 before running John Kasich’s campaign against Donald Trump in 2016. As a senior adviser to McCain in 2008, Schmidt is credited with pushing the candidate to select Sarah Palin as his running mate.