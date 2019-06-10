Meghan McCain’s ‘I Don’t Get to Talk?’ Outburst Scolded by Whoopi Goldberg

Towards the end of a Monday segment on how abortion may be a major issue in the Democratic primary, The View’s Meghan McCain was aggrieved that she didn’t get a chance to speak, prompting co-host Whoopi Goldberg to step in to preemptively prevent a blowup from the temperamental star.

After Goldberg introduced the topic, co-hosts Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin largely dominated the conversation, which lasted roughly four minutes—a short segment. As Goldberg began to wrap up the discussion, McCain tapped her fingers on the table, asking if she’d get a say.

“I don't get to talk?” McCain fumed as she looked offstage, possibly towards a producer. “Just wondering if I can say something. Okay?”

As McCain attempted to bargain for more time while sarcastically laughing, Goldberg cut her off—as she’s done many times in the past—telling her colleague, “Well, here’s the deal...”

“Well, I just want to make clear—” McCain shot back.

“Now you put it out there like that,” Goldberg rebutted. “I let y’all talk and I said nothing. We have to go to break. If there’s more to say, if you want to say more, then we’ll come back and say more.”

“No, that’s fine,” the ex-Fox News talker huffed as the show ultimately cut to break.

This latest clash involving McCain comes days after it was reported that Goldberg has reached her “breaking point” with McCain, especially when it comes to keeping the peace between the conservative pundit and her near-daily sparring partner Joy Behar. McCain, meanwhile, pushed back against the report, which also alleged she was difficult behind the scenes, calling it “fake news.”