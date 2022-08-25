Meghan Podcast Tops Spotify Charts
TRUTH BOMBS
Spotify is said to have paid millions of dollars to sign up Meghan Markle as a podcast host on its platform, so it’s likely to be relieved and delighted in equal parts by the news that the duchess of Sussex’s debut episode of her new Archetypes podcast has topped its charts. Spotify does not typically provide listening figures for podcasts, however it does provide charts, and the first episode of Archetypes, which featured Meghan interviewing Serena Williams, has knocked the regular incumbent of that spot, Joe Rogan, off the top spot. The podcast attracted attention after Meghan alleged that her son, Archie, narrowly avoided being caught up in a South African nursery fire, after which palace aides ignored her requests to cancel engagements and insisted she carried on with her royal-visit schedule.