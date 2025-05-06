Meghan Shares Stunning Pic of Archie for 6th Birthday

Sen. John Fetterman has responded to a report about his mental health, claiming it’s not true. The Pennsylvania Democrat’s former chief of staff Adam Jentleson claimed that his ex-boss’ mental health has been on the decline since suffering a near-fatal stroke in May 2022. “I think John is on a bad trajectory, and I’m really worried about him,” wrote Jentleson in a lengthy email, New York Magazine reported. Fetterman has now responded, telling NBC News reporter Kate Santaliz that the story is a mere “hit piece.” She shared a video on X in which he says: “It’s a one-source story with a couple of anonymous sources, a hit piece from a very left publication. There’s really nothing more to say about that.” Santaliz said that one of several New York Magazine sources claimed that Fetterman was not taking his medication. “Again... a hit piece, anonymous source,” he said, before the clip cut off. The New York Magazine piece in question cited sources who said that Fetterman was prescribed medication for depression but would say at times that he felt so great that he didn’t “need” it.
Expectant parents in New Zealand may have to change plans after the government released a list of 40 new banned baby names. The Registrar-General’s office, which approves each New Zealand baby’s name before their birth certificate can be registered, declines names it deems offensive or otherwise problematic, and releases its list of rejected names each year. A few of this year’s names, like Indica and Sativa, are banned given they are also strains of marijuana. However, the common girls’ name Fanny was also rejected for the second year in a row because it is sometimes used as a slang term to describe female genitalia. Fanny wasn’t the only surprising ban: names like Rogue and Caesar were also on the chopping block without clear justification. Also on the list were a slew of names referencing royalty or clergy, including King, Duke, Bishop, Princess, and Prince. Don’t try to get clever, either: Prynce, Pryncess, and other spelling variations won’t fly.
Meghan Markle shared a rare photo of Prince Archie to mark his sixth birthday on Tuesday, showing him watching the sun set over the ocean—likely from the Sussexes’ Montecito, California mansion. “Our son. Our sun,” Meghan captioned her Instagram post. “Happy 6th birthday to Archie! Thank you for all of the love, prayers, and warm wishes for our sweet boy. He’s six! Where did the time go?” Prince Harry missed Archie’s birthday, having traveled to Las Vegas to launch a new youth leadership initiative, according to The US Sun. He previously missed his son’s fourth birthday in 2023 while attending the coronation of his dad, King Charles III. Although Harry and Meghan have mostly kept their children out of the spotlight, the Duchess of Sussex has recently shared more glimpses into her family life. Last week, she posted photos of Archie and his three-year-old sister, Princess Lilibet, holding colorful roses. “Sunday kind of love… with my little loves,” she wrote. She shared a picture on Sunday of Harry walking through what appeared to be their garden, Lilibet on his shoulders and Archie by his side.
Desperate to see another classic serenade of “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You?” Look no further. 10 Things I Hate About You director Gil Junger is preparing for a follow-up of the beloved rom-com, and he even plans to honor the late Heath Ledger, who passed away less than a decade after the iconic 1999 film was released. 10 Things I Hate About Dating will be followed by 10 Things I Hate About Marriage and 10 Things About Kids. The first installment in the trilogy is currently in the works, backed by original producer Andrew Lazar and co-written by Junger and Naya Elle James. The famed teen flick, starring Julia Stiles, has generated a cult-like following for its adorable enemies-to-lovers trope. Junger says that Ledger, who died at just 28, “deserves to be loved” and he aims to pay tribute to the legendary actor’s spirit. Similarly to how the 90s film was a modern retelling of Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew, Junger’s new flick will also be inspired by Molière’s 1666 play The Misanthrope. Will OG cast members make an appearance? “I would love to work with Julia again,” Junger says.
Spike Lee doesn’t think his Oscar-nominated Malcolm X biopic would have been possible to make in Donald Trump’s America. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter to promote his fifth collaboration with Malcolm X star Denzel Washington, Highest 2 Lowest, Lee reflected on the 1992 film’s success and whether he thinks it could be replicated right now. “I don’t like to get into what-ifs,” Lee said before pointing out that “a lot of these people” who own movie studios were at Trump’s inauguration. “I’m not naming names, but it is not an exaggeration to say that [Malcolm X] cannot be made today with where we are in this world,” he added. Among the new Hollywood leaders sitting behind Trump that day included Apple CEO Tim Cook and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos. Asked what resisting Trump should look like, Lee said the answer is “different” for each person, but the stain on America is there either way. “Everybody’s not going to give you the same answer. It is personal and everybody’s different,” he responded. “I read the papers and even the people who voted for him are like, ‘WTF.’ When I travel all over the world, people I don’t even know will come up to me in an airport and say, ‘Spike, what’s happened to the United States, the so-called leader of the free world?’ They’re like, ‘How did this happen?’”
Toymaker Mattel, the company behind Barbie dolls, announced Tuesday it will raise the price of some of its products in order to offset the additional costs from Donald Trump’s tariffs, days after the president said children would have to make do with having fewer dolls. The California-based company, which creates some of the world’s most famous toys, imports about 20 percent of its goods from China to sell in the U.S., which accounts for nearly half of its global sales. As a result of the trade war between Washington and Beijing, which have slapped each other with tariffs of up to 145 percent, Mattel has said it plans to reduce its Chinese imports to below 15 percent by 2026. “Given the volatile macroeconomic environment and evolving U.S. tariff landscape, it is difficult to predict consumer spending and Mattel’s U.S. sales in the remainder of the year and holiday season,” the company said in a statement. In an interview Sunday on Meet the Press, Trump said: “I don’t think that a beautiful baby girl needs—that’s 11 years old—needs to have 30 dolls. I think they can have three dolls or four dolls because what we were doing with China was just unbelievable. We had a trade deficit of hundreds of billions of dollars with China.”
A man has been arrested after smashing a vehicle into Jennifer Aniston’s Los Angeles home and destroying her gates on Monday, police have confirmed. The driver was detained by private security guards at the star’s home in Bel Air and is currently in LAPD custody, ABC News reports. According to local sources, the Friends star was at home during the incident. The driver, a man in his 70s, complained of pain following the crash and lay on the ground, where he was surrounded by armed security guards who waited for the police to arrive. Police sources allege the man has a minor criminal history and will be charged with felony vandalism. The suspect has no previous history with Aniston, who has been targeted before. Still, the incident is not believed to have been an accident. Investigators are currently looking through his social media and exploring his background to determine a possible motive for the attack.
White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller heaped lavish praise on Secretary of State Marco Rubio, comparing him to arguably the most famous American statesman of the 20th century. Asked about reports that President Donald Trump was considering him to replace Mike Waltz as national security adviser, a job temporarily handed to Rubio, Miller told Fox News host Laura Ingraham, “We have a tremendous national security adviser right now. His name is Marco Rubio. I have gotten to know Marco so well, I consider him a close friend. He’s doing an extraordinary job. He will be the Kissinger of our time,” Miller said. Kissinger, who served as secretary of state under presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, was a deeply polarizing figure who famously opened up U.S. foreign policy to China, negotiated a nuclear détente with the Soviet Union, and guided U.S. policy at end of the Vietnam War. Rubio has spent most of his short tenure so far trying to ride out his boss’s oscillating positions on the wars in Ukraine and Gaza—and his threats to invade America’s allies. “I’m just proud to work alongside [Rubio] in my role as deputy chief and homeland security adviser,” Miller told Ingraham. The two “are working very closely together” on Trump’s mass deportation effort. “Let me tell you, President Trump made the right choice with this appointment,” Miller said.
Pete Hegseth cannot get enough of Signal. The defense secretary used the encrypted messaging app at least a dozen times for official Pentagon business, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal. That included directing aides to inform foreign governments of unfolding military operations. Unclassified yet still sensitive information was also revealed, along with his schedule and media appearances. According to two sources, Hegseth sent texts in the app from an unsecured line in his Pentagon office, along with his personal phone. He is said to have set up many of the chats himself, though an aide, identified as Marine Col. Ricky Buria, is said to have also posted on Hegseth’s behalf. Buria, according to the Journal, is the one who posted Houthi military attack plans with a Signal group chat that included Hegseth’s wife, brother and lawyer. Both the Pentagon and Buria did not comment when approached by the Journal. Hegseth’s incessant use of Signal was first highlighted after The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg was accidentally added to a group chat with senior Trump administration officials, who chose to use Signal to discuss the Defense Department’s daily operations despite the Pentagon having its own communication network.
Rihanna made a fashionable pregnancy announcement ahead of the Met Gala. The singer posed on the streets of New York, donning a monochrome gray outfit with her baby bump peeking out in photos posted by photographer Miles Driggs on Instagram Monday evening. Rihanna shares two sons—RZA, 2, and Riot, 21 months—with rapper A$AP Rocky. The couple first made their relationship public in November 2020. “We’re best friends with a baby,” Rihanna told British Vogue in February 2023. “We have to be on the same page, but we’ve always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby, but I wouldn’t say it’s done anything but made us closer.” Rocky, a co-chair of this year’s Met Gala, previously said he and Rihanna “do a real great job at collaborating and making children.” “I think that’s our best creation so far,” he told Complex in November 2023. “Nothing’s better than that.”