Pop Star Secretly Welcomes Third Child via Surrogate
Pop star Meghan Trainor announced the birth of her third child with husband Daryl Sabara in a teary out-of-the-blue Instagram post on Tuesday. The “All About That Bass” singer showed her sons, Riley and Barry, meeting Mikey Moon Trainor for the first time after her birth on Sunday. She thanked their “superwoman surrogate,” revealing that was the “safest way for us to be able to continue growing our family.” “We are forever grateful to all the doctors, nurses, teams who made this dream possible. We had endless conversations with our doctors in this journey and this was the safest way for us to be able to continue growing our family. We are over the moon in love with this precious girl. Riley and Barry have been so excited, they even got to choose her middle name. We are going to enjoy our family time now, love you all,” she said. The birth came as a surprise to fans, with Trainor posting gym clips less than a week earlier, and drew well-wishes from stars including Jessie J, Michael Bublé, and Zara Larsson.