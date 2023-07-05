Meghan Trainor Welcomes Second Child With Daryl Sabara

CHEAT SHEET
    Meghan Trainor and husband Daryl Sabara have welcomed their second baby together, Barry Bruce Trainor.

    Meghan Trainor and husband Daryl Sabara’s new baby is here. “On July 1st (our 7 year anniversary of our first date) we welcomed Barry Bruce Trainor into the world,” the singer wrote on Instagram alongside images of her with the newborn. “He was a big boy at 8lbs 7oz...and sideways (transverse), but we had an amazing, successful c-section, and I finally got my skin to skin time! Thank you to all of the incredible doctors and nurses who took such great care of us.” The 29-year-old revealed that she was expecting another baby with her Spy Kids actor husband back in January. The news came two years after the birth of their first son, Riley.

