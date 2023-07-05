Meghan Trainor Welcomes Second Child With Daryl Sabara

CHEAT SHEET
Meghan Trainor and husband Daryl Sabara’s new baby is here. “On July 1st (our 7 year anniversary of our first date) we welcomed Barry Bruce Trainor into the world,” the singer wrote on Instagram alongside images of her with the newborn. “He was a big boy at 8lbs 7oz...and sideways (transverse), but we had an amazing, successful c-section, and I finally got my skin to skin time! Thank you to all of the incredible doctors and nurses who took such great care of us.” The 29-year-old revealed that she was expecting another baby with her Spy Kids actor husband back in January. The news came two years after the birth of their first son, Riley.