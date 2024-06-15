Meghan Markle’s new range of American Riviera Orchard dog biscuits and a new jam flavor—raspberry—were unveiled on Instagram Saturday, just hours before her sister-in-law, the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, returned to the public eye.

Meghan immediately faced criticism online and from Kate’s supporters that she was attempting to detract from Kate’s big appearance at Trooping the Colour, the king’s official birthday parade.

It was Kate’s first public appearance since Christmas, after which she withdrew from public life, following abdominal surgery and a devastating cancer diagnosis.

A friend of Kate’s described the Instagram post by a friend of Meghan and Harry’s as “absolutely pathetic.” While some social media users expressed excitement at the new products (even though they do not appear to be available for purchase) others were quick to criticize the timing of the post.

Kate and Meghan have been locked in a feud as vicious as it is petty which was exemplified by a row in which each accused the other of making them cry during a bridesmaid’s dress fitting for Kate’s daughter Princess Charlotte before Meghan’s wedding to Harry.

In his book, Prince Harry criticized Kate for “screwing up her nose” when Meghan asked to borrow her lip gloss, and Kate has been reported to be one of the people who allegedly raised “concerns” with Meghan about the likely color of her children’s skin before Archie was born.

The feud appeared to have settled down after Meghan issued a statement wishing her sister-in-law “health and happiness” after she was diagnosed with cancer.

However, on Saturday it appeared that Meghan had renewed the viral social media campaign she launched earlier this year which saw a carefully curated club of friends post images of “limited edition” strawberry jam, branded American Riviera Orchard (ARO).

Saturday’s image was posted by polo player Nacho Figueras, who shared images of ARO jam and dog biscuits on his Instagram Stories.

His jam was apparently raspberry flavored and was at a new level of exclusivity compared to the previous round of jam-recipients, bedecked with a label saying it was jar “2 of 2.” The dog biscuits were shown in a large glass jar, along with his dog Nina Iggy.

Kate’s office did not respond to a request for comment but a friend of Kate’s told The Daily Beast: “Catherine has been absolutely amazing. Her statement was extraordinary and her appearance today was graceful and elegant and has filled people with hope. You just have to ask yourself, who would set out to ruin a cancer-sufferer’s day? It is absolutely pathetic.”

Meghan’s office have been contacted for comment on whether Figueras’ post was deliberately timed to coincide with Trooping the Colour. They have not responded.