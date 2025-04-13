Meghan Markle’s New Podcast Makes Lukewarm Debut on Spotify
Meghan Markle’s latest podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, made a relatively quiet entrance on Spotify’s global stage Sunday. According to rankings published by the streaming giant, the show sits at number 10 on Spotify’s general top podcast chart in the United States—a respectable position, although arguably a little disappointing for such a high-profile launch. The first episode featured Markle in conversation with Whitney Wolfe Herd, the founder of Tinder and Bumble. Critics generally panned it. Markle’s previous podcast, Archetypes, debuted at number one in its launch week back in 2022, although it quickly slipped down the rankings in the weeks that followed as listeners tired of the formula that saw Markle interviewing famous friends.