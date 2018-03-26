Meghan’s Reclusive Dad Will Walk Her Down the Aisle

Rumors of a rift between Meghan Markle and her father, Thomas, have long circulated, but now, reports say, a line is being drawn under previous friction, as Meghan will ask her dad to walk her down the aisle for her wedding to Prince Harry, who has spoken on the phone to Thomas, a reclusive retired lighting director.

Meghan is known to have fallen out with her father when she was a teenager, but that’s all apparently water under the bridge now.

The wedding invites for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage have been mailed and Meghan’s father, Thomas, 73, is invited and will walk her down the aisle, British media reported this weekend.

However Meghan has reportedly not invited her half-brother, Thomas Jr., who has been in trouble with the law, or her half-sister Samantha, who has given a series of unflattering interviews that have been unpleasant about Meghan, and is writing a book calling her a “pushy” princess.

Meghan’s dad is known to be very shy. A family friend told The Sun on Sunday: “Thomas Sr. is overjoyed to be beside his little girl on the day she becomes a princess—even if he has to battle his demons to get there.

“He’s not exactly thrilled at facing the world’s glare. But nothing will stop him from having Meghan on his arm for the big day.”

Although Harry has yet to meet Meghan’s dad in the flesh, they have spoken on the phone, according to reports.

A friend of Thomas told the Sunday Mirror: “They’ve had many conversations. Friendly conversations. He’s delighted for them.”

Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, who divorced Thomas when Meghan was 6, has met Harry before and is also invited.