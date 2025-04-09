Megyn Kelly Amplifies Attacks on ICE Barbie’s Photo Ops

Megyn Kelly, one of MAGA’s most loyal journalists, slammed Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem for being an embarrassment to the Republican Party and reposted a message that told Noem to either drop the act or resign.

Noem faced backlash after filming a video at an El Salvadoran prison. Alex Brandon/Alex Brandon/REUTERS

Noem got dolled up Tuesday to ride on a SWAT vehicle, donning a signature look that includes fake eyelashes and pearl earrings. Her photos appeared in a New York Post exclusive where she posed behind the wheel of a vehicle that weighs over 17,000 pounds. Kelly denounced the act by reposting a series of anti-Noem X posts to her 3.6 million followers.

“Whatever your politics or views on immigration, I think we can all agree that these photo ops are ridiculous,” read one post, written by John Daniel Davidson, the senior editor of conservative online outlet The Federalist.

Kelly also reposted remarks from journalist Jonathan T. Gilliam, who was a public servant for over two decades as a Navy SEAL, Federal Air Marshal, FBI Special Agent, and police officer.

“These social media posts devalue everything you are doing right. @Sec_Noem, are you the Secretary of Homeland Security or are you a social media influencer?" the post read.

These social media posts devalue everything you are doing right. @Sec_Noem, are you the Secretary of Homeland Security or are you a social media influencer?



Gilliam added: “Unless you are issued that weapon, you shouldn’t be holding it for posts and pics. Screwing around with guns for social media would get anyone that works under you fired.”

He said that Noem and others in the administration “parade” themselves in an “unprofessional, juvenile, self serving way.”

“You aren’t running for office, you’re running a federal agency,” he said. “Do that or resign.”

Kelly also shared some harsh words from Republican radio host Erick Erickson.

“I’m old school, but I don’t think our Cabinet Secretaries should cosplay as armed agents,” he wrote. “You’re a politician, not one of our heroes.”

Kelly’s anti-Noem reposts came a little over a week after she roasted the Homeland Security Security on her podcast for her “f***** up” photo shoot at an El Salvadoran prison, where deported individuals stood shirtless behind bars.

Kelly looked visibly angry during the March 28 episode when she said, “They’re being used as props for her photo op in a skintight shirt, with her hair perfectly curled and coiffed, and again the makeup, as she tries to sound tough with these prisoners behind her as her background, as truly her human props,” she said. “I’m telling you guys, it’s f***ed up.”

Noem is often called ICE Barbie. Alex Brandon/Alex Brandon/REUTERS

She called the move “gross,” adding that Noem’s backdrop of “little lab rats” behind prison bars looking “dazed, confused, and shirtless” while she stood there “glammed to the nines” is a “bad f***ing move.”

Kelly started the episode slamming Noem as a “controversial pick” who was passed over as vice president due to the “ridiculous memoir she wrote confessing to killing her puppy Cricket, who she shot in the face for no reason, right before she killed their goat.”

The host said that she wanted to root for Noem in the beginning, but that all we’ve “seen so far is a lot of photo ops.” She mocked Noem for “cosplaying” and said she was “embarrassed” for how the DHS Secretary was presenting herself.

Kelly is a public Trump supporter. Shannon Finney/Shannon Finney/Getty Images for Semafor

“This is a deeply insecure person,” Kelly added. “Who are we if we only have honest talk for the left? This is honest from someone who’s a Trump supporter. He needs to reign her in because she’s becoming an embarrassment.”

Kelly said that if she herself ever became DHS Secretary, “I would not be laying on the lipgloss, the lashes, and the blush.”