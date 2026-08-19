Megyn Kelly Calls Darline Graham’s Flop ‘Disqualifying’

MAGA podcaster Megyn Kelly was “mortified” by Darline Graham’s embarrassing debate fail on Tuesday night.

On her podcast on Wednesday, Kelly, 55, commented on a clip of Graham, the sister of the late South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham, being booed during a debate in her hometown of Newberry.

Graham, who was appointed to her late brother’s Senate seat at President Donald Trump’s request, was asked by co-moderator Greta Van Susteren about the national security implications of Taiwan and the South China Sea.

“I’m just going to be honest here... I’m not that informed on national security,” Graham, 62, replied, prompting a score of jeers from the crowd. “But I do support the military.”

Darline Graham was booed by audience members during a Tuesday TV debate. C-SPAN

“I’m not a polished politician up here. National security is not my thing, not my area of expertise, but I support the military,” she added.

Kelly was not pleased with the senator’s candid admission.

“I’m sorry,” she said. “I know she’s just pinch-hitting, but that’s disqualifying, is it not?”

Kelly’s guests—Tom Bevan, Carl Cannon, and Andrew Walworth of RealClearPolitics—concurred.

Darline took over her late brother's Senate seat after he unexpectedly died last month. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

“She didn’t get anything through osmosis from her brother about foreign policy, apparently,” Bevan said. “I mean, that’s all he talked about!”

“Not even through osmosis, not even through sitting in the Senate for the past couple of months,” Kelly agreed. “I’m mortified by that answer. It’s not really, exactly her fault, although she did accept the appointment.”

Gov. Henry McMaster appointed Graham to her late brother's Senate seat at Trump's request. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

“But has no one looked into whether she knows anything about politics, world events, international events?” she continued. “This actually is an important thing to understand as a U.S. Senator.

Walworth said her statement may have cemented her loss in the Senate primary runoff against Rep. Ralph Norman.

Darline Graham also said she could focus more on domestic issues than her late brother did if she wins a full six-year Senate term. Christopher Aluka Berry/Reuters

“Ralph Norman actually answered the question, and he answered it pretty well,” he said, though he noted it wasn’t a “knock it out of the park” answer.

Norman called Taiwan a “definite ally,” saying that Trump is “enabling Taiwan to defend themselves against China.”

“But it’s peace through strength he’s showing with Iran, that China, Russia, and others are looking at it so they don’t want to deal with America,” the congressman said. “And that’s why they haven’t attacked Taiwan.”

Rep. Ralph Norman is also vying for Lindsey Graham's vacant South Carolina Senate seat. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Kelly suggested that Norman missed an opportunity to attack his opponent.

“She’s a sympathetic figure, but he should have said, ‘With respect... I understand Darline is grieving her brother, but she has no business being a U.S. senator and not able to answer that question,’” she said. “Guys are always too afraid to hit women, you know. Not physically—rhetorically, in a political debate.”

Kelly and all three of her guests agreed that Graham “has no business” running for her brother’s open Senate seat.