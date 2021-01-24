Megyn Kelly Casts Blame at CNN for Capitol Riot: ‘They Hated’ Trump ‘So Much’
‘CHECKED THEIR OBJECTIVITY’
Former Fox News star and current podcaster Megyn Kelly insisted over the weekend that much of the blame for the insurrectionist Capitol riot incited by President Donald Trump lays with the media, and particularly CNN, for being too mean to the president.
“Part of the reason why we saw what happened on the Capitol here two weeks ago was because there was a complete lack of trust, destruction of trust in the media and people don’t know where to turn for true information,” she said during BBC Newsnight interview on Saturday night. “They don't trust the media anymore and it's a major problem.”
Kelly, who split with NBC after her infamous defense of blackface in 2018, went on to single out CNN for its coverage of Trump.
“I remember listening to all his disparaging comments about CNN when he first became a national figure as a presidential candidate. And I watched a lot of CNN, and I was like, ‘this is unfair. CNN may be a little boring but it is fair and it's factual and it’s not biased against Trump,’” she declared. “Then they spent the next four years proving him right, proving me wrong.”
“They hated him so much they checked their objectivity. And it wasn’t just CNN, all of them did. They just couldn't check their personal feelings about him,” Kelly concluded.