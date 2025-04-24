Megyn Kelly Claps Back After George Clooney Mocks Her Journalism Career

Megyn Kelly isn’t done flaming George Clooney just yet.

The conservative pundit fired back Wednesday after Clooney namedropped her in his conversation with Broadway icon Patti LuPone for Variety’s Actors on Actors, where they delved into the new Broadway show Good Night, and Good Luck.

In his Broadway debut, Clooney plays renowned journalist Edward Murrow as he embarks on a crusade against McCarthyism—and issues a warning about Trump’s America. Toward the end of the play, a montage of news clips features Kelly and Elon Musk, among others.

“He actually thinks I’m objecting to something he put on his show about me,” Kelly said on her podcast Wednesday. “I couldn’t care less, sir.”

Kelly began attacking Clooney last month over his new play, as well as a 60 Minutes interview where she claims the actor “lectures all of us” on how to do journalism. The conservative pundit was particularly irate about Clooney’s 2024 op-ed for The New York Times that called on former President Joe Biden to withdraw from the presidential race, which she believes came too late.

“George Clooney is not a journalist because he’s in Good Night, and Good Luck,” Kelly said in a March episode of her podcast. “George Clooney feels like he’s in the position to lecture all of us on how it’s done, how it ought to be done, after having been conspicuously silent for the last four years.”

Clooney didn’t exactly disagree.

“I didn’t say I was a journalist,” the actor told LuPone, who replied, “Neither is she, by the way.”

“I’ve at least been to Darfur and Sudan and the Congo and been shot at and to try to get stories out. And I’m not quite sure what she’s done to be a journalist,” Clooney said of Kelly. “Having said that, we only show her words in this play. We don’t tell people what to think. It’s not out of context. We don’t manipulate it. We literally just go, ‘These are your words.’”

Kelly shot back by listing the highlights of her journalism career. The conservative media personality spent over a decade at Fox News before moving to NBC for a brief stint. Over the past few years, her eponymous podcast has amassed millions of followers.

“Mr. Clooney is not quite sure what yours truly has done to be a journalist, which surprised me not at all,” she said. “Why would he know anything about the journalism career I have had? Absolutely none of my stories held any interest for George Clooney. Of that, I have no doubt.”

Even President Donald Trump, whom Kelly endorsed in last year’s polls, has been unhappy with Clooney.

Trump blasted the Hollywood A-lister as a “second-rate movie star” after Clooney criticized him on the 60 Minutes interview: “He fought hard for Sleepy Joe’s election and then, right after the Debate, dumped him like a dog.”

Clooney later responded that he wasn’t going to let the insults get to him.

“My job is not to please the President of the United States. My job is to try and tell the truth when I can and when I have the opportunity,” he said.