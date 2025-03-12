Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Politics
Megyn Kelly Co-signs Calling Trans Rep. Sarah McBride ‘Mr.’
TERF WAR
After Rep. Keith Self intentionally misgendered McBride, Kelly thanked him for “standing up for WOMEN.”
Emell Derra Adolphus
News Reporter
Published
Mar. 12 2025
6:37PM EDT
Emell Derra Adolphus
News Reporter
JunkMell
emell.adolphus@thedailybeast.com
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Opinion
The Viral ‘Debate’ Video That Proves Most MAGA Voters Are a Lost Cause
Michael Ian Black
Trumpland
RFK Jr.: It Would Be Better if ‘Everybody Got Measles’
Leigh Kimmins
U.S. News
Musk Literally Gave Trump a Script for Desperate ‘Tesla Ad’
Erkki Forster
Politics
JD Vance Breaks Silence on Cousin Who Flamed Him Over Zelensky Meeting
Yasmeen Hamadeh
U.S. News
Trump Has Harsh Response to Federal Workers Losing Jobs
Erkki Forster