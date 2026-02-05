Megyn Kelly Compares Trump to Fox News Sex Pest

Megyn Kelly is giving unsolicited advice to CNN star Kaitlin Collins that her old sexual predator boss gave her.

While speaking with Vice President JD Vance on her SiriusXM show, The Megyn Kelly Show, she defended President Donald Trump from allegations of sexism after he told Collins she needs to smile more.

During the interview, the vice president said that Colllins’ should have smiled while asking a question about sexual abuse.

The Megyn Kelly Show/SiriusXM

“He was talking to Kaitlan Collins, who’s the CNN anchor, and I have like a decent relationship with Kaitlan Collins, which is unusual, given that she’s from CNN,” Vance said on The Megyn Kelly Show.

“But she’s asking a question, the president says, Why don’t you ever smile?’ And it’s actually, like, so perceptive. Even if you’re asking a tough question, even if you take your job very seriously, like, why does it always have to be so antagonistic?” he continued.

Kelly agreed, saying Collins does need to smile more, revealing that her former boss, disgraced Fox News CEO Roger Alias, used to give the same advice to women.

“Well, I laugh because I saw online, everybody was calling him ‘sexist’ for saying that,” Kelly complained. “And I literally said the same thing about Kaitlan Collins a year ago on my show. She never smiles! Every once in a while, you have to smile. Roger Ailes used to tell us that.”

Several Fox women, including former anchor Gretchen Carlson, accused Ailes of making unwanted sexual advances. Andrew Toth/FilmMagic

In 2016, Kelly and other high-profile Fox News personalities accused Ailes of making unwanted sexual advances towards them throughout their time at Fox News. Ailes resigned from Fox that year due to the accusations. He died in 2017.

At the Oval Office earlier this week, Trump attacked Collins as she asked about victims of sexual abuser Jeffrey Epstein.

“What would you say to survivors–” Collins began before Trump snapped and interrupted her.

“You are so bad. You know, you are the worst reporter. No wonder,” Trump ranted. “CNN has no ratings because of people like you.”

“She’s a young woman. I don’t think I’ve ever seen you smile. I’ve known you for 10 years. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a smile on your face,” Trump said.

Collins attempted to explain that she was referring to survivors of sexual abuse, a topic which typically does not yield smiling, as Trump continued to speak over her, saying, “You are the worst reporter. No wonder CNN... CNN has no ratings because of people like you.”

The CNN anchor did not react to Trump’s repeated insults and continued pressing him about Epstein survivors. The president ultimately moved on from her question without answering it.

Collins, seen smiling over the weekend, typically keeps a straight face when reporting. Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording A

The president frequently attacks Collins, most recently calling her “stupid and nasty,” for asking a question about Venezuela.

Trump, in recent weeks, has ramped up his attacks on female reporters, especially when they press him about Epstein.

Last November, when asked by Bloomberg reporter Catherine Lucey whether there was anything “incriminating” about him in the Epstein emails, Trump snapped, pointed his finger at her, and told her, “Quiet, Piggy.”