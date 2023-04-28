Megyn Kelly Declares Fox’s Ratings a ‘Bloodbath’ After Tucker Exit
CRUNCHING THE NUMBERS
Three days after her observation that Tucker Carlson’s ousting was “a terrible move by Fox,” former network star Megyn Kelly has the numbers to back it up. On Thursday, Kelly retweeted a post from journalist Brian Stelter racking up Fox’s recent dip in viewership, but noted it wouldn’t be accurate to compare the ratings of Carlson’s final Friday show to the beginning of this week. “Fridays in prime are where ratings go to die,” she explained. Instead, Kelly continued, “Compare his last Mon/Tue to this week’s Mon/Tue. It’s a bloodbath. they lost HALF their audience.” Total viewership between early last week and early this week on Fox in the 8 p.m. slot was not quite halved, as Kelly alleged; last Monday and this Monday saw a difference of 3.17 million to 2.59 million, while the Tuesday split was 3.22 million to 1.7 million. But in the highly prized key demo of adults age 25-54, it was even more dire than Kelly’s claim, with a 67 percent shrinkage in audience between last Tuesday and this Tuesday.