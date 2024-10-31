Megyn Kelly Dresses Up as Literal Garbage for Halloween
Megyn Kelly saw Donald Trump’s garbage truck stunt and apparently thought, I can do even better than that! The former Fox News and NBC host, who now stumps for the MAGA movement full-time on her SiriusXM show, shared a photo of her Halloween costume on Thursday, which consisted of a black garbage bag and red “Make America Great Again” hat. “Happy Halloween Garbage People!” Kelly tweeted, proudly embracing the term that she and the rest of the Trump apparatus believe President Joe Biden used to smear them earlier this week. Biden quickly clarified that he was referring to the rhetoric of comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who himself called Puerto Rico an “island of garbage” at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally. But that has not stopped Trump and his supporters from seizing on the comment in the same way they proudly called themselves “deplorable” after Hillary Clinton used that pejorative to describe them in 2016. Trump has similarly called America a “garbage can for the world” in rally speeches in the final weeks and days leading up to 2024 election.
