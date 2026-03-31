Megyn Kelly Eviscerates Graham Over ‘Tone Deaf’ Disney Trip

Megyn Kelly has eviscerated bloodthirsty war hawk Lindsey Graham for his magical trip to Disney World.

The unmarried and childless South Carolina senator spent the weekend at the resort in Florida. He insists the trip came only after he met with senior Trump official Steve Witkoff for very serious discussions on peace in the Middle East.

Hilarity ensued when TMZ published images of the 70-year-old lawmaker strolling through the Magic Kingdom, clutching a Little Mermaid-themed bubble wand. Other pictures showed him enjoying brunch at Chef Mickey’s and waiting in line for his turn on the Space Mountain rollercoaster.

The backdrop to his trip is an ongoing war in Iran that he has lobbied hard for, and a government shutdown that on Sunday became the longest in U.S. history. The excursion has earned him mockery from critics and from within the GOP ranks.

Sen. Lindsey Graham walking with a bubble wand at Disney World. TMZ

It also captured the attention of former Fox News star Megyn Kelly, who has been openly critical of Iran war hawks like Graham in recent weeks. “He’s frothing at the mouth right now at the thought of thousands of our soldiers going over there,” she raged on her SiriusXM show Monday, referring to a New York Times report that states the Trump administration has sent 2,000 troops to the region even as the president claims peace negotiations are ongoing.

“So what is Lindsey Graham doing to support those troops and the families who are preparing to put their lives on the line? He’s at Disney World.”

She honed in on the imagery that saw Graham mocked relentlessly on social media, saying the “single man with no wife, children or grandchildren” was “walking around with a bubble wand.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham dining at Disney World's Magic Kingdom. TMZ

“There he is in the middle of Disney with a bubble wand. I’m sorry, but motherf---er! Look at him,” she said.

“He’s pushing to take all of our troops and put them in danger so he can get off because he hasn’t been getting off, at least not with a woman, that’s obvious, for his life. And now he goes to f---ing Disney World while they deploy to Iran, and he’s blowing bubbles?”

In a statement to TMZ, Graham rolled off the excuses to defend himself for his ill-timed trip. “I was invited to a meeting in South Florida on Friday with Trump official Steve Witkoff... to talk about the possibility of normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel,” he said, adding: “I went to Orlando to meet friends after. I’m already back in South Carolina.”

“I voted 7 times to fully fund the government. Call a Democrat,” he added.

“Who gives a s--t?” Kelly snapped. “No one cares. You went to Disney. Our troops are about to deploy, and are deploying right now because you pushed our president into it.”

Graham claims he convinced Trump to commit to a war while on the golf course. Lindsey Graham/X

She added that the move was “so heartless, so f---ing tone deaf,” and lamented Graham’s influence over Trump regarding the war. South Carolina Congresswoman Nancy Mace told CNN last week that Graham “brags” about his sway over Trump, 79. Graham himself previously suggested that he nudged Trump towards the conflict over a round of golf.

“I’m just angry about his influence over President Trump, and I’m angry that I have to look at pictures of him with his bubble wand, and I’m angry,” Kelly said.

Since the war kicked off on Feb. 28, Kelly has called out and sparred with war hawks like Graham, Fox News host Mark Levin and right-wing podcaster Ben Shapiro.

The infighting highlights a growing schism inside the president’s political base, where Kelly joins a faction of Trump supporters who are unhappy with the influence fringe figures and political commentators have over him.

Former Fox host Tucker Carlson, ex‑GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, and commentator Matt Walsh have broken with Trump on the conflict and joined Kelly in the dove camp.