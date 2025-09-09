Megyn Kelly Furious at Gavin Newsom for Posting Her Trump Criticism

Megyn Kelly lashed out at California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday for using her criticism of Donald Trump is part of his online trolling campaign.

Instead of posting clips of her show, “I’d love if he would tweet about the constituents in his own state and do something to try to protect them,” Kelly said on her YouTube show Tuesday.

On Saturday, Newsom posted a montage of clips to X that show Kelly criticizing the president for his use of military force in American cities.

“You can’t just send them into random cities in support of just fighting crime. That, you really can’t do without the invitation of a governor. So we’re heading for an uncomfortable showdown,” she says in the video, referencing Governor Pritzker’s objections to Trump militarizing Chicago.

Megyn Kelly: “You can’t just send the National Guard into random cities…It very clearly is not constitutionally permissible. He cannot do it.” pic.twitter.com/GjXdvE3yRA — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 7, 2025

“I’m sorry but we can’t have it, he does not have the constitutional permission to do it. It very clearly is not constitutional... I don’t want a world in which I’m siding with Governor Pritzker over President Trump,” she adds, “But I will if he does it, because he can’t do it, legally.”

Donald Trump was criticized for inflaming tensions by deploying National Guards troops to the anti-immigration raid protest in L.A. David McNew/Getty Images

Newsom wrote alongside the clips of Kelly, “Trump’s base is splintering.”

The California governor has been vocally Trump’s troop deployment in June. Three hundred soldiers still remain in the state—even though a judge ruled the deployment was illegal. Judging by her previous comments, Kelly would agree with that ruling, but she lashed out at the governor Tuesday.

Fixating on a video of a jewelry store burglary in San Jose, which left an 88-year-old man robbed and brutalized, Kelly asked, “What did Gavin Gavin Newsom say? Nothing. We’ve seen him say absolutely nothing about it.” Instead, Kelly accused Newsom of being “more worried about his political career.”

Gavin Newsom has been frequently attacking and mocking Donald Trump amid rumors of a 2028 bid from the California governor. MANDEL NGAN/Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

“When you have 20 criminals, masked, bursting into your jewelry stores in the middle of the day, you have a crime problem,” she continued, ignoring the fact that the president has so far not deployed troops to Republican-governed states with much higher crime rates than California or Illinois.