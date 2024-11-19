After “Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski said they met with President-elect Donald Trump in an effort to rekindle their relationship, one of their conservative rivals had a profanity-laced meltdown over the development.

Podcast host and former Fox News star Megyn Kelly host noted on her show Monday that just weeks ago the pair were comparing him to Hitler, adding later: “Go f--- yourselves!”

Scarborough and Brzezinski revealed earlier in the day that they had met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago recently. They told their audience that they realized it was “time to do something different” with their coverage of the president-elect.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Don’t be mistaken, we’re not here to defend or normalize Donald Trump,” said Scarborough after meeting with Trump this week. “We’re here to report on him.”

Kelly took great issue with the Morning Joe team’s flip-flop on the president-elect, calling them “dishonest jokes of faux journalists.”

“Access to power is everything to that small, little man,” Kelly said, referring to Scarborough.

A source close to the show told the Daily Beast that the meeting “was f---ing worth it,” given it may have caused Trump’s public praise of a free press following the meet-up.

“You never turn down that opportunity,” they said. “That would be journalistic malpractice.”

In a interview with Fox News on Monday, Trump said it was “very important, if not vital, to have a free, fair and open media or press.”

Kelly has also seemingly flip-flopped on the former president, too. In 2015, Trump famously went on a profane rant implying that the former Fox News host had it out for him.

“She gets out and she starts asking me all sorts of ridiculous questions,” Trump said to CNN at the time. “You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her ... wherever.”

Trump ended up boycotting a debate held by Fox due to Kelly’s presence as one of the moderators. Last year, the now-independent media personality said all of it was “under the bridge.”

On the day before Election Day, Kelly helped deliver Trump’s closing message at a rally in Pittsburgh, an image the Associated Press referred to as a “full-circle moment.”

“He got mocked by the left by saying he would be a protector of women,” Kelly said at the rally. “He will be a protector of women and it’s why I’m voting for him. He will close the border and he will keep the boys out of women’s sports where they don’t belong.”

The Daily Beast Podcast episodes are released every Thursday. Like and download on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, or your favorite podcast app. And click here for email updates as each new episode drops.