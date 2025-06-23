Megyn Kelly Launches Gross Attack on Ariana Grande’s Body

Megyn Kelly is at it again. And this time she has an unlikely target: Ariana Grande.

“Ariana Grande needs to put more thought into how to add one half an ounce of fat back onto her body than she does thinking about President Trump being impeached,” Kelly said on her YouTube show after the pop star echoed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s call to impeach Donald Trump after his strikes on Iran.

“Obviously, she is in the middle of a crisis,” Kelly continued. “I’m sorry, but this woman looks ill. She is beyond skinny. She looks dangerously thin, and someone needs to do an intervention to help her. I’m not saying this to be snarky. I genuinely think someone needs to help this woman. She’s obviously troubled.”

Megyn Kelly attacked Grande's weight and appearance on Monday, after the pop star echoed calls for Donald Trump's impeachment. Alex Wong/Getty Images

The MAGA commentator was set off by Grande amplifying AOC’s reaction to Trump’s strikes on X, which the pop star shared to her millions of followers on Instagram Sunday. The post read: “The President’s disastrous decision to bomb Iran without authorization is a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers. He has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations. It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment.”

Instead of arguing for why she thinks Grande and Cortez’s criticism is flawed, Kelly took the road most-often traveled, insulting the Oscar-nominated actress and singer’s appearance.

“Ariana Grande, who as far as I know has done nothing other than sing and dance—which is fine, she seems to be very good at that — would like us to listen to her political opinions now,” Kelly said. “In particular, her constitutional opinions on whether he’s gone too far. And the reason she’s qualified to make this conclusion is because of the segments she did for years on Nickelodeon as follows.”

The host then aired video of Grande making sexually suggestive comments in a clip from her time as a teen star on Nickelodeon.

The clip was taken from the documentary Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, which alleged that writer Dan Schneider sexually harassed kid-actors on the sets of his various Nickelodeon shows and placed sexual innuendos in children’s content. (Schneider denies those allegations and Grande has never alleged inappropriate behavior during her time at Nickelodeon.)

Grande resposted a screen grab of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's X post stating his Iran strikes are "absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment." Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“She was exploited as a young person, it’s not nice. It’s actually quite sad,” Kelly said. “But now she’s decided to take that troubled youth and turn it around to make constitutional judgments about our president.”