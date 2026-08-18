Megyn Kelly Melts Down Over Dem Star’s Natalie Harp Comments

Megyn Kelly is not pleased with Sen. Jon Ossoff pointing out that the president appears to spend a lot of time with his adoring aide.

Kelly, 55, freaked out over Ossoff’s comments, in which he simply pointed out that Trump places high value on his aide, Natalie Harp.

Harp, 35, frequently joins him for weekends away, including a Vegas getaway earlier this month, and was spotted by his side golfing the last two weekends. It was also reported that she was one of the few aides that Trump, 80, selected to join him on his secret flight from Turkey after it was determined that flying on Air Force One posed an Iranian threat.

Harp has been known to follow Trump around and show him positive stories and social media posts. Daniel Heuer/REUTERS

Her secret flight with Trump scored her a mention from Ossoff, who said at a campaign rally last week, “See, he doesn’t want to do the job. He wants to build his ballroom and travel with Natalie on their apparently defenseless flying palace gifted by the Emir of Qatar.”

His comments have ignited a MAGA fury toward anyone who dares question the president’s relationship with his aide.

Ossoff, 39, defended his comments about Harp, saying in an MS NOW hit, “Well, I’ve heard this particular aide referred to as his security blanket, and I think we could say that about any number of the senior aides in the White House. They’re not telling him what he needs to hear. They’re telling him what he wants to hear. And the nation is at war, and we cannot afford that.”

Sen. Jon Ossoff is impressing voters with his ability to go after Republicans, including President Donald Trump. Paras Griffin/Getty Images,

Kelly, who has been on the outs with Trump in recent months, joined in on the conservative outrage, calling it “despicable” that people would even question Harp.

“Some of the press were pissed because they felt like they were sitting ducks. They weren’t aware that they were being used as decoys,” Kelly said.

“And then it became sort of a running joke, like, who did he take off the plane with him? Because those are the only people Trump cares about, right? He actually thought he might get blown up on Air Force One, doesn’t care about Rubio, doesn’t care about the press, does care about Natalie,” she complained.

Kelly is furious with Ossoff for daring to mention that Natalie Harp is adored by Trump. The Megyn Kelly Show/SiriusXM

“But this guy decides to go with, uh, obviously, the intimation; he doesn’t say it explicitly, is clearly that they’re having an affair. Right. And that’s just very clearly the intimation. Right. And, um, now he won’t own it. Now he just says, ‘Oh, no, they’re all his security blanket.’ You know, I just, I, like he could’ve mentioned anybody,” she complained.

Kelly then said she believed it was “despicable” to “attack a 35-year-old cancer survivor as a possible affair partner to the President of the United States.”

In a post on social media, Kelly doubled down on her thoughts, asserting that Ossoff was “so determined to disparage Trump, he didn’t give one thought (or worse, he did) to how this would affect Natalie. Forever.”

@megynkelly/X

Harp has been accused by her estranged brother of having an “unhealthy” obsession with the 80-year-old president.

She has been working for Trump for several years, believed to have entered Trump’s orbit in 2019, and then worked on his 2020 campaign. She was frequently seen sitting at the defense table at the president’s 2024 hush money trial in New York, in which he was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Harp speaking at the Republican National Convention in 2020. Handout/Photo Courtesy of the Committee

A former right-wing TV anchor, Harp now follows Trump around the White House, fulfilling his every request, including grabbing MAGA merchandise when asked, performing Google searches, printing favorable stories from right-wing websites, earning herself the nickname “the human printer,” and suggesting late-night Truth Social posts.

She earns $150,000 per year working in Trump’s White House.

Harp is always by the president's side. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

But her closeness to the president has come under new scrutiny in light of new accounts on her relationship reported in the book, Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, by reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan.

At the start of his second term, Trump began telling his staff that Harp “was the only one who loved him as much as his wife and his kids.”