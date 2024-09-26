Megyn Kelly Praises Trump for ‘Smart’ Decision to Say He ‘Hates’ Taylor Swift

Megyn Kelly said Thursday she thinks Donald Trump’s hate-filled tirade against Taylor Swift was a “smart” political maneuver.

The former Fox News host gave her anti-Swift answer after a fan of The Megyn Kelly Show wrote in and remarked that Trump appeared “childish and petty” for posting in all caps to Truth Social, “I hate Taylor Swift!”

Kelly disagreed with her listener.

“You could argue it was actually smart of Trump to attack her,” Kelly rebutted. “Just telegraph to the MAGA faithful—or adjacent—who hadn’t heard about the endorsement that Taylor sucks. We don’t like Taylor.”

Trump’s tirade came after Swift, 34, endorsed Kamala Harris just minutes after their presidential debate wrapped on Sept. 10. That endorsement thrusted much of the MAGA world, including Kelly, into a brief meltdown.

Kelly’s reaction of the endorsement was, bizarrely, to say on her show, “F you, Taylor Swift.”

The rest of Kelly’s comments from her Sept. 11 show were equally spiteful.

“This pair, Taylor and her boyfriend Travis Kelce, are the epitomes of elite snobs,” Kelly added. “They both have gazillions of dollars. She doesn’t care what happens to these kids, just like he doesn’t give a s--t what happens to all the young men who take the Pfizer booster he’s been pushing on them.”

Kelly, 53, also told her most recent episode’s listeners that Republicans shouldn’t question Trump’s instincts regarding his brand and “marketing,” and therefore shouldn’t critique him when he decides to attack American entertainers just because they have opposing views.

“People are quick to judge Trump’s marketing, brand, and branding instincts, and that is the one area where you really shouldn’t question him,” she said.