Megyn Kelly Rages at ‘Call Her Daddy’ in Unhinged Rant: ‘Need to Shower’

Conservative pundit Megyn Kelly raged over Vice President Kamala Harris’ controversial decision to appear on the women-oriented podcast Call Her Daddy this week, calling the press tour stop the “presidential equivalent of a visit to the Amsterdam red light district.”

Kelly kicked off the Monday edition of her SiriusXM show with strong words for the Democratic nominee, who would be the first woman to sit in the White House if she wins in November.

“I want to start today with the total abandonment of American women,” Kelly said, repeating in a howl: “Total abandonment.”

Nearly yelling, Kelly expressed her indignation with Harris’ decision to appear on the show—which is the second-most-popular podcast in the U.S., first among women (according to Spotify)—given that its bread and butter is the sexual and emotional lives of women. The latest episode marked its first foray into politics.

Call Her Daddy “normally traffics in shows entitled ‘F--k Me with a D---o’—not kidding,” Kelly said, “but this weekend decided that presidential politics may in fact be their thing.”

“It isn’t,” she screeched. “It isn’t. It was an utter fail.”

She went on to slam Harris’ appearance, which mostly focused on women’s issues, as the “presidential equivalent of a visit to the Amsterdam red light district or the 1970’s Times Square back alleys.”

“They all need to shower and we're all feeling grosser for having heard about or witnessed it in the first place,” she fumed.

Kelly compared podcast host Alex Cooper’s decision to feature Harris to if Kelly interviewed a sports figure currently in the spotlight, because she doesn’t “know s--t about sports.”

“You played with fire and you got burned,” Kelly yelled. “And you failed at an important moment in presidential history.”

Harris’ appearance on the show comes as part of an all-out media blitz less than a month out from the general election that has seen her interviewed on both traditional media programs, like “60 Minutes,” and less traditional ones, like Cooper’s podcast.

Cooper said at the beginning of the episode that it had been a tough decision to have Harris on, but one that she ultimately determined was the right one.

“At the end of the day, I couldn’t see a world in which one of the main conversations in this election is women and I’m not a part of it,” she said. She added that her intention was not to change anyone’s political views, but rather to highlight a “conversation that isn’t too different than the ones that we’re having here every week.”

Harris and Cooper talked primarily about women’s rights—especially around abortion and the overturning of Roe v. Wade. In one viral moment, Harris clapped back at conservatives’ criticism of her lack of biological children.

“This isn’t the 1950s anymore,” she said. “Families come in all kinds of shapes and forms and they’re family nonetheless.”