Megyn Kelly Ramps Up MAGA Rift With ‘Truth’ About Trump’s War

Megyn Kelly has fanned the flames of an intensifying MAGA civil war over President Donald Trump’s war in Iran.

Doves and hawks within the movement disagree on the 79-year-old’s decision to bring the U.S. back into a potentially protracted and already costly war in the Middle East. Kelly, the former Fox News host turned podcaster, has been a leading voice in defying the president by publicly condemning his airstrikes.

On X on Sunday evening, she invoked the words of slain right-wing activist Charlie Kirk to back up her stance. “Within 5 months he would be killed, but he saw the truth,” she wrote, sharing an April 2025 post from Kirk, who was shot dead as he spoke at an event at Utah Valley University in September.

Kelly shared a post from Charlie Kirk to make her point. Megyn Kelly/X

In Kirk’s post, he highlighted the main issues that he thought would arise as a result of a coming Iran conflict that “warmongers” had been clamoring for for three decades. He noted the fallout on military stockpiles and domestic industries, and the financial burden of such a war.

The 31-year-old wrote that the war hawks were determined to take their “last chance to get the white whale they’ve been chasing for thirty years, an all-out regime change war against Iran.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham has been perhaps the most passionate of those “warmongers.” The South Carolina Republican’s long-running push for a hard line against Tehran prompted Rep. Tim Burchett to dub him a “war pimp.”

After effectively taking credit for nudging Trump to take action, Graham hit the TV networks to beat the war drum. “We’re going to blow the hell out of these people,” he declared on Fox News on Sunday.

That earned a rebuke from Kelly. “For the love of God this man should never be in Trump’s orbit again,” she wrote on X.

Lindsey Graham is a huge backer of the war. Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty Images

Kelly also slammed her ex-Fox News colleague Sean Hannity after he did a softball interview with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom she sees as ultimately responsible for persuading Trump to green-light his “Operation Epic Fury.”

“Bibi’s not dumb,” she said, using Netanyahu’s nickname. “He would know how to talk Trump into it, which is clearly what he did.”

Hawkish conservative commentators like Mark Levin and Ben Shapiro disagree with Kelly’s criticisms, particularly concerning Israel’s influence on Trump. Last week, Shapiro labeled her an “unbelievable coward” while Levin dubbed her a “Crazy Grandma Groyper.”