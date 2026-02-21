Megyn Kelly Rips Guthrie Family for Not Holding Prayer Vigil

Megyn Kelly is complaining that the family of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie is not performing public prayer vigils.

Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing for nearly a month. Kelly attacked Savannah on Thursday’s episode of The Megyn Kelly Show for not participating in searches, hosting prayer vigils, or speaking to the public as often as Kelly would like.

The former Fox News host was joined by podcaster Zack Peter, and the duo criticized Nancy’s family as the Guthries continue to plead for her safe return.

“We have seen so little of the Guthries,” Kelly said on the SiriusXM show. “We haven’t even seen them out. You know, joining in a search or like helping with the grid, you know pattern where they walk the grounds.”

Neighbors appear to be praying for Nancy's safe return. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

“Prayer vigil,” Peter, 32, added.

“I mean prayer vigil, or like even an everyday update,” 55-year-old Kelly agreed.

The FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Office are investigating Nancy’s disappearance from her Tucson, Arizona home as a kidnapping.

Savannah, 54, and her two siblings have been in Tucson since their mother’s disappearance and have pleaded with the public for help finding their mother.

The Megyn Kelly Show/SiriusXM

“It’s just like every once in a while they drop like a 30-second video being like, ‘If you have our mom, please return her.’ It is a little odd,” Kelly continued.

The Guthrie children have released multiple videos pleading for their mother’s safe return, despite Kelly’s assessment that “we have seen so little of the Guthries.”

Savannah has publicly spoken about her strong Christian faith for years.

In 2024, she authored the book Mostly What God Does: Reflections on Seeking and Finding His Love Everywhere, which is described as a “deeply personal collection” that is “designed to engage the practical ways that God loves you.”

Savannah has been open about her strong belief in the Christian faith. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In the aftermath of Nancy’s disappearance, insiders report that it is likely Savannah will not return to Today, which she has hosted since 2012. “There’s no way Savannah’s coming back,” one network executive told Status this week, adding, “I can’t imagine she would even want to.”

Even so, Peter asserted that Savannah and her siblings’ behavior was questionable.

“Not even they, it’s just Savannah at this point. The rest of the family has dipped out,” he said. “It’s just Savannah and she gives us like a quick, a strange quick update.”

Neighbors have left prayer items outside of the home of Nancy Guthrie. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

“Savannah’s like pleading with them and saying like you know, ‘Please bring our mother back. We believe in the goodness of humanity,’” Peter continued.

“And I’m just like, this is a man that you guys believe has kept this elderly woman somewhere for two—for over two weeks now. And we think suddenly he’s gonna have some compassion and be like, oh yeah, let me just drop her off at a local gas station. Like I just, it doesn’t make sense to me,” Peter said.

Kelly agreed, responding: “It doesn’t make sense to me either.”

Nancy's neighbors in Catalina Foothills, Arizona leave flowers outside her home Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Kelly has been ripped for dabbling in conspiracy theories about Guthrie’s disappearance, as she previously asserted on her show that Savannah’s brother-in-law was the one who kidnapped Nancy.

On Monday, Sheriff Chris Nanos announced that all of Guthrie’s family had been cleared in the investigation. Nanos said the Guthrie family has been “nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case.”

Pima County Sheriff, Chris Nanos speaks to the media on February 3, 2026 in Tucson, Arizona. Jan Sonnenmair/Getty Images

Nanos also gave a pointed statement to the media, begging, “honor your profession and report with some sense of compassion and professionalism,” and that it was “cruel” to post unverified information.