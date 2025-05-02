Megyn Kelly Says Meghan Markle Always Planned to Marry a Royal

Megyn Kelly has accused Meghan Markle of being a “malignant narcissist” who “planned from the beginning” to marry into the royal family.

In a takedown of Meghan’s new interview with Jamie Kern Lima on her podcast, which made headlines for all the wrong reasons after it revealed Meghan was still using her HRH (Her Royal Highness) title, Kelly said: “She married for money. It’s very clear. She bagged the elephant. She was thrilled she became a ‘princess.’ It was planned from the beginning. She denied being interested in the royal family, which she totally was. I know someone who knows the ex-husband who said she had a vision board with Prince Harry on it.”

After playing some cloying clips from Meghan’s Confessions of a Female Founder podcast interview, which was released this week, Kelly said: “She is a malignant narcissist who cannot get enough of herself while she simultaneously plays the victim—‘My castle’s too small. The queen is mean to me. They won’t let me call myself Her Royal Highness anymore but I’m going to put it all over my stationery and on the gifts that I give to my friends’—she never stops whining.”

Meghan Markle’s Valentine's Day post with Prince Harry on Instagram. Instagram/MeghanMarkle

The former Fox News host turned podcaster also referenced allegations of Meghan’s poor behavior toward her staff, saying: “She’s a bully. I mean the reports from inside the castle were that the young women in particular who worked for her quit in tears… Similar reports [have been] coming out of Montecito about how no one can work for her.”

Kelly also cast doubt on Meghan’s claim to not be wearing makeup in the podcast with Kern Lima, saying: “So, first of all, she had the hair blown out. It was perfect. I do not believe that she was makeup-free there. She didn’t have eye makeup on, which is a different thing.”

Meghan Markle has said she didn’t know much about Prince Harry before she met him because she’s American. Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

When Meghan talked about how hard she has worked on her new business, Kelly’s co-host said: “That would infuriate me, as someone who’s trying to start a business and struggling. Because, like… you’re in the royal family! The head start that you have, and then to complain about working hard? It’s like, you’re in the royal family!

Kelly concluded: “I just can’t stand her. I just think she’s such a phony. I love to make fun of her because she continues to give me so much material.”