Megyn Kelly Says She’s Buried the Hatchet With Trump: ‘Great to See Him!’

Megyn Kelly revealed on Monday that there are no longer any hard feelings between her and former president Donald Trump, saying it was “frankly great” to recently see the man who infamously referenced her menstrual cycle on national TV.

During Monday’s broadcast of her SiriusXM show, the former Fox News star noted that she and Trump had a private conversation during this past weekend’s Turning Point Action Conference, where the pair were featured speakers.

“He and I got a one-on-one for the first time in years and it was frankly great to see him,” she declared. “You know, all that nonsense between us is under the bridge and he could not have been more magnanimous.”

Kelly, who the ex-president once suggested was a “bimbo,” went on to fawn over Trump’s “aura” and how he “commands the room.” Recalling his time as the host of reality-TV show Celebrity Apprentice, Kelly then said Trump attracts “even more” attention now that he is a former president seeking another term in the White House.

“He could not have been nicer or more generous and had some interesting thoughts about the debates, whether he’s going to attend,” she added, referencing Trump’s hesitancy to participate in the GOP presidential primary debates. “I wouldn’t bet on it. I would not bet on him attending at least that first Fox News debate.”

It was Kelly’s moderation of a 2015 Republican primary debate that initially prompted Trump’s vicious attacks against her. After she brought up his extensive history of misogyny and sexism, then-candidate Trump unleashed a series of hateful insults against Kelly. During one notorious interview on CNN, Trump implied her tough questions at the debate were because she had “blood coming out of her wherever.”

After leaving Fox News in early 2017 for an abbreviated run at NBC, Kelly claimed that she knew it was time to leave the conservative cable giant because she was pressed to do “all political” coverage on her show. “I was never a political person,” she said, adding: “It became clear to me that it wasn’t what I wanted to do.”

Additionally, at that time, she asserted that it was Trump’s one-sided feud with her that helped push her over the edge and ditch Fox.

“Donald Trump has a way of clarifying one’s life choices,” she proclaimed. “It was just a clarification and an affirmation that I did not want to live like this.”