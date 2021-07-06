Megyn Kelly Scores Daily Talk Show on SiriusXM: ‘I Touch Third Rails for a Living’
SHE’S BACK
Megyn Kelly, the former Fox News star who saw her much-ballyhooed NBC stint unceremoniously end in controversy, is back to being on the air on a daily basis. Satellite radio broadcaster SiriusXM announced on Tuesday that the 50-year-old ex-TV anchor will expand her current podcast to a two-hour daily talk show on its Triumph channel. Officially launching on Sept. 7, The Megyn Kelly Show will air weekdays from noon to 2 p.m. ET.
“I’m thrilled to be taking our program to the next level by broadcasting it live for SiriusXM’s massive audience,” she said in a statement. “My team and I have been grateful to see our show, in less than a year, become one of the most successful podcasts in America—proving that there is a thirst for open, honest and more meaningful conversations about current events.”
Speaking to People magazine, Kelly celebrated the new deal, claiming she “can talk about whatever I want” while insisting that she “touch[es] third rails for a living.” She also asserted that she’s “one of the only journalists” who’s carved out a “big space in podcasting.”
Kelly grew to national prominence as a Fox News anchor from 2004 to 2017, eventually securing a highly rated primetime slot on the conservative news network. After running afoul of Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential debates, Kelly eventually left Fox for NBC. However, the honeymoon after landing a big mainstream media gig didn’t last long, as she eventually departed NBC after 18 turbulent months following outrage over her “blackface” remarks.