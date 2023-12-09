Megyn Kelly: Trump Has Lost ‘Multiple Steps’ Mentally
‘TRUMP SEEMS INHUMAN’
Megyn Kelly called in to Glenn Beck’s radio program Thursday, saying that while the media was focused on Joe Biden’s gaffes, Donald Trump’s are largely ignored. She said Trump has lost “multiple steps” mentally since 2016. “This is what happens when you’re 77 years old!” she said. Kelly said Trump has repeatedly confused Biden and Barack Obama. “Any of us could have a slip of the tongue, but it’s happening to him repeatedly,” she said. Kelly said she would still take Trump over Biden “any day of the week.” “If it’s between Trump and Biden, I don’t think there’s any question who’s more fit and more capable,” she said. “But are we really going to pretend that Donald Trump is just as vibrant and mentally sharp as he was in ’16?”