CHEAT SHEET
GUESS WHO'S BACK?
Megyn Kelly to Make First Fox News Appearance in Over Two Years
Fox News host Tucker Carlson announced on his show Monday evening that former Fox News star Megyn Kelly would be making her first TV appearance since parting ways with NBC last year. The interview, scheduled for this Wednesday night, would also mark Kelly’s first time back on the Fox News airwaves since she left the network in early 2017.
While Carlson promised Kelly will have a “lot to say” about her tumultuous stay at NBC and the turmoil that network has faced recently, a Fox News spokesperson seemed to want to tamp down on any speculation of a potential Kelly return to the network following anchor Shep Smith’s departure. “Megyn Kelly’s forthcoming guest appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight was coordinated weeks ago and is a one-time occurrence,” the spokesperson said in a statement first provided to Mediaite. “Any future programming changes we are considering do not involve her.”