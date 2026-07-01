Megyn Kelly Turns on Trump Family Over Sons’ Money Grab

Conservative podcaster Megyn Kelly says one thing that has left her “disappointed” with Donald Trump’s second term in the White House is his family’s “grifty” moves.

Her comments came after financial disclosures released Wednesday revealed that Trump’s crypto ventures has made him $1.4 billion richer since he took office.

The 80-year-old president made a whopping $2.2 billion in 2025, including his real estate assets, adding up to a more than 200 percent increase from his reported income in 2024.

A total of $500 million of Trump’s earnings came from a crypto venture that he founded with his sons Donald Jr., Eric, and Barron.

“I don’t feel great about our leaders, I’m not gonna lie,” Kelly said of the scheme in an interview with Sky News Australia. “There’s been like story after story about all the money his sons are making off of the government... I can’t stand that stuff and I love his sons, okay?”

The former Fox News personality made it clear that she is still a “true fan” of the Trumps, but said: “I didn’t like it when Hunter Biden was doing it and I don’t like it when the Trumps are doing it.”

$500 million of Trump’s earnings came from a crypto venture that he founded with his sons Donald Jr., Eric and Barron. Kenny Holston/Pool, REUTERS

Kelly was referring to Hunter Biden’s business deals with foreign companies that House Republicans tried to impeach former President Joe Biden over, though there has been no evidence that Joe Biden financially benefitted from any of Hunter’s investments while he was in office.

Kelly went on to say that Trump is still better than Kamala Harris, crediting him for “at least trying” to end birthright citizenship.

President Donald Trump speaks next to Donald Trump Jr. (L) and Eric Trump as they attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony at a new 18-hole course at Trump International Golf Links on July 29, 2025 in Balmedie, near Aberdeen, Scotland. Getty Images

The revelation of the president’s finances Wednesday revived conflict of interest concerns over Trump being a top crypto earner and also regulator.

Crypto is not the only new revenue stream for the Trump family. On Sunday, The New York Times reported that Trump and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick personally helped secure a billion-dollar mining deal in Kazakhstan in which their sons stand to profit.