Megyn Kelly Unloads on Obamas: ‘Married the Wrong People’

Megyn Kelly tore into former First Lady Michelle Obama on Friday, going as far as to say she should never have tied the knot with Barack.

“I think she and he married the wrong people,” Kelly said on the latest episode of The Megyn Kelly Show.

The former Fox News and NBC News anchor was reacting to a clip from Obama’s new podcast, IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson, in which the former first lady shared her thoughts on the “ebbs and flows” of relationships.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michelle and Barack Obama met in the late 1980s at the law firm where they both worked, eventually tying the knot in 1992. Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

“I tell people—and folks think this is harsh—it’s, like, ‘You’re gonna have a bad decade,’” Obama said on Wednesday’s episode. “I mean, I’ve been married to my husband for 30 plus years ... If the odds were you’re going to be married to your partner for 50 years and 10 of those years could be bad, you’d sign up for it. You know, and that’s really how it works out.”

Kelly, unimpressed, stared into the camera and shot back, “Is it, Michelle? It’s not.”

“I’ve been married for 17 and a half years and not one was bad,” she quipped.

For some perspective, however, Kelly is referring to her second marriage. Her first marriage, to anesthesiologist Dan Kendall, ended in divorce in 2006. She later married author and podcast host Douglas Brunt in 2008.

Daily Mail columnist Maureen Callahan, who joined Kelly for Friday’s episode, similarly ridiculed Obama’s take on relationships.

“I can’t think of anybody I would go to for advice less than Michelle Obama,” Callahan said. “She really doesn’t know what she’s talking about.”

In her conversation with Callahan, Kelly amplified claims that Barack had “aligned” himself with Michelle, a “strong Black woman,” in order to get the “street cred” he needed with Chicago voters, noting that he was “half-white.”

In recent months, she has eagerly latched onto rumors of trouble in the Obamas’ marriage, which swirled after the president attended both former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral and President Donald Trump’s inauguration without Michelle by his side.

The Obamas have tried to silence the gossip by posting cozy selfies together on Valentine’s Day, accompanied by loving messages.

That the couple faced tough times in the past is hardly news. Each has spoken candidly about their relationship struggles since the end of Barack’s second term.

In a 2022 interview on Revolt TV, Michelle opened up about the challenges of being married to a rising political star, saying, “There were 10 years where I couldn’t stand my husband.”

Meanwhile, Barack admitted at an event at Hamilton College this month that he’s been working hard to make up to Michelle after two terms in the White House took a toll on their marriage.