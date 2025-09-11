Megyn Kelly Unveils Furious New ‘Mission’ After Kirk Killing

MAGA commentator Megyn Kelly declared she would make it her “mission” to continue targeting trans people after the killing of Charlie Kirk.

Centering her comments on The Wall Street Journal’s report that ammo found near the scene of Kirk’s killing had writings of “transgender and antifascist ideology” engraved on it, Kelly declared that her anti-trans rhetoric “will not be silenced” on her YouTube show Thursday.

“To Charlie’s killer: There’s no such thing as a trans child. Men cannot have babies or ‘chestfeed an infant.’ A man cannot become a woman. A woman cannot become a man. Those are truths and you will hear them here relentlessly,” Kelly declared. “And it won’t just be me. It’ll be many of us on the right who will not be silenced and who will make it our mission now, to continue saying all the things that you thought you silenced with that bullet.”

Right-wing activist and commentator Charlie Kirk throws hats to the crowd shortly before he was shot at a Utah Valley University speaking event in Orem, Utah, Sept. 10, 2025. Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune via Reuters

She added, “And guess what? You can’t take us all out.”

Authorities do not yet have a suspect in custody for assassination, and there is no clear evidence for a motive. As for the Journal’s report about the bullet engravings, a “senior law enforcement official” told the New York Times the internal bulletin—which Kelly read aloud for her viewers on Thursday—had “not been verified by ATF analysts, did not match other summaries of the evidence, and might turn out to have been misread or misinterpreted.”

That didn’t stop the host from launching into an angry provocation to her listeners.

“There’s one particular group that’s been running around killing Americans in the name of transgender ideology lately, and it’s transgender activists, or individuals, or those who proclaim that they are,” she said. “Doesn’t mean they’re all murderous, but there’s a particularly high percentage committing crimes these days, and it is responsible and important to say so, which is what Charlie was doing.”

Megyn Kelly attends the US Open Tennis Championship at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 05, 2025 in New York City. John Nacion/Getty Images

Kelly has consistently made the one percent population of trans Americans a focal point of her content. She told viewers that her “stance on the trans issue” is what caused her and Kirk to become “friends,” and “the thought” he was killed by “a person acting to avenge some sort of trans person… is entirely chilling to me.”

Kirk was in the middle of arguing that trans people were responsible for disproportionate number of mass shootings in America when he was killed at the University of Utah event on Wednesday. Public data does not support this claim.

“You’ve got the vast majority of Americans right now ignoring it out of a sense of politeness or kindness, a misperceived sense of kindness, and not saying anything about it,” she went on. Then she pointed the finger at CNN, which referred to the ammo engravings as “cultural phrases” in some reports.

“CNN popped up a chyron on their screen and put up an article at CNN.com that said ‘cultural phrases’ were engraved,” she said. It’s “transgender and anti-fascist ideology, not cultural phrases. And CNN knows that and won’t write it because it’s still a sacred cow.”