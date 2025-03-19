Politics

Megyn Kelly Warns MAGA to Stop Helping Gavin Newsom

WOLF IN SHEEP’S CLOTHING

She claimed that appearances on his podcast could be useful for a potential presidential run.

Janna Brancolini
Janna Brancolini
Janna Brancolini

Janna Brancolini

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsPutin Trolls Trump with Power Station Strike After ‘Ceasefire’
Julia Ornedo
U.S. NewsNIT Tournament Rescinds School’s Invite in College Basketball Stunner
Kenneal Patterson
Crime & JusticeParents of Missing Student Believe They Know What Happened to Her
Nandika Chatterjee
PoliticsDOJ Argues Trump Could Fire All Agency Heads Who Are Women or Over 40
Julia Ornedo
PoliticsKaroline Leavitt Opens Up About 32-Year Age Gap With Husband
Jasmine Venet