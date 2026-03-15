Megyn Kelly’s MAGA Civil War With Fox Host Takes NSFW Twist

Megyn Kelly has christened Fox News host Mark Levin with a crude new nickname as their feud over President Donald Trump’s war in Iran boils over.

The right-wing firebrands have dug into opposing trenches in the growing MAGA civil war over the conflict in the Middle East, with Kelly, 55, blasting the U.S.-Israeli strikes while Levin, 68, cheers them on.

Levin drew first blood in their latest skirmish Sunday morning, calling Kelly an “emotionally unhinged, lewd, and petulant wreck.”

Kelly, unlike the staunchly pro-Israel Levin, joined MAGA figures like former Fox host Tucker Carlson, ex‑GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, and commentator Matt Walsh in slamming Trump's war with Iran. Mark Levin/X

“She’s completely revealed and destroyed herself,” the host of Fox’s Life, Liberty & Levin wrote on X. “She’s everything people say she is, but much worse. Never an intelligent, thoughtful, or substantive comment. Utterly toxic.”

Kelly returned fire less than an hour later, suggesting Levin’s bluster might be overcompensating for a lack elsewhere.

Levin had egged Trump on to bomb Iran since before the start of the war, aligning himself with MAGA figures like Sen. Lindsey Graham and Ben Shapiro. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

“Micropenis Mark @marklevinshow thinks he has the monopoly on lewd,” the former Fox host wrote. “He tweets about me obsessively in the crudest, nastiest terms possible. Literally more than some stalkers I’ve had arrested. He doesn’t like it when women like me fight back.”

“Bc of his micropenis,” Kelly, who is Catholic, added for good measure. By the afternoon, the post had racked up more than 2.3 million views on X.

Kelly aimed low after Levin fired the first shot in their latest skirmish on X. Megyn Kelly/X

In true MAGA fashion, Levin responded by throwing gasoline on the fire.

“Busy Sunday morning for Megyn Kelly. She wakes up and has ‘micrope*is’ on her mind. Suffice to say, if it talks like a harlot, and posts like a harlot, it’s … well, you know the rest. Shalom!” wrote Levin, who is Jewish.

Levin, a staunch pro‑Israel hawk, had egged Trump on to bomb Iran since before the start of the war, aligning himself with MAGA figures like Sen. Lindsey Graham and Ben Shapiro.

Levin responded to Kelly's below the belt jab with a verbal broadside of his own. Mark Levin/X

Kelly, meanwhile, has been sharply critical of Israel, joining MAGA figures like former Fox host Tucker Carlson, ex‑GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, and commentator Matt Walsh in breaking with Trump, who attacked Iran more than two weeks ago.

The rift within Trump’s “America First” movement has deepened as the conflict claimed six more U.S. service members on Thursday, bringing the total number of U.S. military casualties to 13, and as Trump, once a staunch anti‑interventionist, has failed to lay out a clear exit strategy.

Kelly’s “micropenis” rant was called out by MAGA commentator Jon Root, who commented, “You just proved his point that you are emotionally unhinged, lewd, and childish with this response…”

Kelly replied, “Walk me through it Jon - how many times should I allow him to attack me in the nastiest, most personal and vile ways possible and say nothing? Did you condemn him for the multiple personal attacks on me? Show me. I’ll wait.”