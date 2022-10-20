Dr. Oz Couldn’t Resist the Temptation of PAC Money Despite His Promise
It took less than a year for Mehmet Oz to succumb to the pressures of accepting corporate PAC money in the tight race for Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat. In January, Oz proclaimed that he would not take “one dime of corporate PAC money, not one dollar,” and that he “cannot be bought.” But his latest campaign fundraising report, which puts him behind his Democratic opponent John Fetterman, shows he took $23,500 from eight separate corporate entities, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Those entities ranged from Bloomin’ Brands, the parent company of Aussie-styled franchise Outback Steakhouse, to an Oklahoman coal and oil company. “Dr. Oz will lie to anyone about literally anything if it means helping himself because this fraud has no core values,” Joe Calvello, Fetterman’s director of communications, told the Inquirer.