‘Mein Kampf’ Tops Charts

Is this a sign of the end times? Recently, the e-book version of Adolf Hitler's manifesto, Mein Kampf, has been rising in the charts. The book, which was first released in the U.S. in 1939, is popular in "Politics & Current Events" on iTunes and topping the "Propaganda & Political Psychology" section on Amazon. The company behind a popular 99 cent Kindle version released last January notes "sales are great," but is concerned about "a moral dilemma in promotion."