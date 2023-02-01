Get 15% Off During Mejuri's ‘Diamond Week’ Sale Just in Time for V-day

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Mejuri has gained a cult following for chic, affordable jewelry over the years, so when the brand goes on sale, we’d be remiss not to share. Known for unique, trademark designs–often named after pastries, the styles are fine and semi-fine–not costume, ensuring longevity and sparkle for a long time to come. The brand typically only has one sale annually during Black Friday, so it’s unprecedented to be granted a second sale of the year (thank you, diamond angels!) just in time for Valentine’s Day.

During Mejuri’s ‘Diamond Week’ sale, you’ll find plenty of newly-launched, ethically-sourced diamond jewelry, while many of the most popular pieces are also included in the 15% discount. There are also recently launched new exclusives in white gold and fan favorites like the diamond initial charm.

I prefer white metals like silver and white gold (when budget permits), and Mejuri’s selection is generous for both. Though I purchased a Jewelry Care Kit for my treasures, I have not once yet needed to polish them, and they still shine quite remarkably. The jewelry elevates any outfit, whether casual or a little dressier, making them infinitely useful for different occasions. Sometimes I put them on while lounging at home just because they bring me joy.

Mejuri’s tagline is to “buy yourself the damn diamond,” a simple concept that empowers you to not wait for someone else to buy you the gifts you really want. But if you are buying what will be a very well-received gift for Valentine’s Day, make sure to place your order by February 8 to receive it in time. The sale runs from February 1-7, so score your shiny bling now or miss out on the best prices and selection.

Diamond Letter Charm Down from $225 Made of solid gold and high-quality diamonds, the letter charm is one of the brand’s top sellers, and also under $200 during the sale (the chain is not included). Buy At Mejuri $ 191 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Heart Pavé Diamond Pendant Necklace 15% off Mejuri offers several heart designs in yellow and white gold, as well as colorful enamel like pink, white and black making truly unusual pieces. Buy At Mejuri $ 637 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Marshmallow Huggie Earrings 15% off These high-volume, puffed up huggies are handcrafted in sterling silver and set with topaz shimmers for extra shine.57 Buy At Mejuri $ 57

Mejuri's Diamond Week 15% off Understated pieces with big impact. Buy At Mejuri $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

