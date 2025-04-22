Scouted

Unlock Up to 20% Off During Mejuri’s ‘Stacking Event’ Sale—Just in Time for Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is just around the corner.

Erica Radol 

Scouted Staff Writer

Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Mejuri has gained a cult following for its chic, affordable, and timeless jewelry over the years. Thanks to the brand’s enduring popularity, Mejuri doesn’t really need to offer sales very often, so when the brand does go on sale, we’d be remiss not to share.

Known for classic, trademark designs—often named after pastries—many of the offerings are fine and semi-fine, ensuring longevity and sparkle for a long time to come. The brand typically only has a couple of sales during the year, but this year, Mejuri is hosting a spring Stacking Event, just in time for Mother’s Day gifting.

During Mejuri’s ‘Stacking Event’ sale, you’ll find plenty of swoonworthy steals marked down between 15 and 20 percent off when you spend $150 or more, including—you guessed it—stackable rings, earrings, bracelets, and more. Now’s the perfect time to snag a gift for your mom, MIL, or stepmom while also treating yourself to a new piece... or two.

Scroll through below to check out our favorite on-sale Mejuri pieces.

Sloan Pearl Necklace
Down From $498
A contemporary upgrade to the classic pearl necklace.
See At Mejuri$423

Free Shipping

Gemini Double Hoops
Down From $198
Mixed metals are having a moment and these double hoops give you a two-for-one pop.
See At Mejuri$168

Free Shipping

Thin Dôme Ring
Down From $98 (15% Off When You Spend $150)
Perfect for stacking or wearing alone.
See At Mejuri

Diamond Letter Bracelet
Down From $298
A foolproof Mother’s Day gift.
See At Mejuri$253

Free Shipping

Diamond Cluster Ring
Down From $2,000
Now’s a great time to treat yourself to a pricier investment piece like this diamond ring.
See At Mejuri$1600

Free Shipping

