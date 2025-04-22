Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Mejuri has gained a cult following for its chic, affordable, and timeless jewelry over the years. Thanks to the brand’s enduring popularity, Mejuri doesn’t really need to offer sales very often, so when the brand does go on sale, we’d be remiss not to share.

Known for classic, trademark designs—often named after pastries—many of the offerings are fine and semi-fine, ensuring longevity and sparkle for a long time to come. The brand typically only has a couple of sales during the year, but this year, Mejuri is hosting a spring Stacking Event, just in time for Mother’s Day gifting.

During Mejuri’s ‘Stacking Event’ sale, you’ll find plenty of swoonworthy steals marked down between 15 and 20 percent off when you spend $150 or more, including—you guessed it—stackable rings, earrings, bracelets, and more. Now’s the perfect time to snag a gift for your mom, MIL, or stepmom while also treating yourself to a new piece... or two.

Scroll through below to check out our favorite on-sale Mejuri pieces.

