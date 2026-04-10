Melania Adviser Reveals Why She Addressed Epstein Now

Melania Trump’s top adviser has offered a vague explanation as to why the first lady felt the need to publicly denounce “mean-spirited and politically motivated lies” about her ties to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Marc Beckman went on a right-wing media blitz after Melania’s shock address, speaking to Fox News, Newsmax, and the New York Post, but only providing ever-so-slight insight into what everyone is clamoring to know: why now?

Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt opened a Friday morning segment by asking Beckman for an explanation, telling him, “People are questioning the timing of this.”

Beckman answered, “First, enough is enough. This has been ongoing and it’s time for the public to refocus their attention on what achievements our first lady has done. She’s helping people over and over again. Americans are benefiting from her efforts. People in the foster care community, people from an educational perspective.”

Melania Trump’s top adviser, Marc Beckman, told Fox & Friends that the first lady spoke out about her ties to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell because “enough is enough.” Fox News

He continued, “Her achievements have been so wide. You have covered them here. Whether it’s international with the Ukrainian and Russian reunifications and beyond. We want to focus the attention on her good work and what she has accomplished as first lady of the United States.”

Earhardt pressed Beckman for a better explanation. She twice asked for a specific reason behind the timing of Melania’s statement, but her follow-ups elicited equally vague non-answers.

“We as a society need to get back to respect, and certainly, our first lady, the first lady of the United States, deserves respect,” he responded to Earhardt’s second question. “When she’s out there working every single day for Americans, helping children, helping families, driving to make this country better, that’s what she deserves for people to pay attention to, not this nonsense. Just lies and innuendos.”

First Lady Melania Trump said Thursday, “I never had a relationship with Epstein or his accomplice, Maxwell.” Evan Vucci/REUTERS

The Fox host pressed one final time, asking, “What was happening behind the scenes that made her say, ‘I want to have this public statement out there?’”

Beckman, who was a producer of the Melania film, answered that it was “just a question of nonsense.”

“Like, think about it all day long, lies and innuendos are coming through the media about the first lady, and she just wanted to set the record straight,” he continued. “If she can’t stick up for herself, if she can’t defend herself and make sure that her reputation is impeccable, who will do it? Nobody’s done it to date. All of this has been politicized. It’s been dragged through the media, and she’s ready to fight. She’s fought for herself.”

Melania Trump (then Melania Knauss) and Donald Trump, with Ghislaine Maxwell in 2000. Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Beckman appears to have his talking points in order. He spoke similarly to the Post, telling the tabloid that she “spoke out now because enough is enough,” adding that “the lies must stop.”

Asked about the statement’s timing in a Friday morning appearance on Newsmax, Beckman said, “When you say what prompted her to do this now, the answer is really clear: enough is enough.”

Speculation has run rampant about why the first lady, who has been largely absent during President Donald Trump’s second term, decided to summon reporters to the White House on Thursday afternoon to witness her read a prepared statement.

Melania, 55, took no questions, mispronounced words like “trivial” and “convicted,” and insisted she was no friend of Epstein or Maxwell.

The first lady addressed a decades-old email to Maxwell that suggests otherwise, claiming that the message, in which she gushed over a 2002 magazine profile of Epstein and signed “Love, Melania,” was just “casual correspondence.”