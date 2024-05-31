Melania and Barron Reportedly Hid at Trump Tower When Guilty Verdict Was Read
‘LIKE A FUNERAL’
Donald Trump’s wife and youngest son, noticeably absent from the Manhattan courthouse where he was convicted Thursday, were likely holed up at Trump Tower when the verdict came down, the New York Post reported. Sources told Page Six that Barron and Melania Trump were at the tower shortly after the verdict was read, and while it was unclear when exactly they arrived, they were apparently trying to fly under the radar as they made their way home. Instead of strolling in through the front doors, one source said “Melania and Barron were smuggled in through the side entrance.” The mood was described as “gloomy and gloomier,” “like a funeral,” by two others who spoke to Page Six. “It’s definitely viewed as a downer at Mar-a-Lago,” one of them added. Trump was convicted on 34 felony counts related to falsified business records to cover up an affair that could have influenced the 2016 election. He awaits sentencing by Judge Juan Merchan in July.